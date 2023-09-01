September 01, 2023 09:39 am | Updated 09:39 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

Electioneering enters the last leg in Puthupally. A.K. Antony to campaign for UDF candidate Chandy Oommen while his son Anil Antony who was recently appointed BJP spokesman will campaign for the NDA candidate Lijin Lal. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is scheduled to address three meetings today. KPCC president K. Sudhakaran and K. Muraleedharan MP will also attend UDF election meetings in the constituency. Pulikali to be held in Thrissur today as part of the Onam celebrations. Dr B.K. Das, Director General (Electronics & Communication System), DRDO to deliver Prof. Kesava Rao’s (first. principal of REC Calicut) Memorial Lecture in connection with the Foundation Day of the National Institute of Technology Calicut. Kozhikode city’s Onam festivities, “ Ponnonam” will commence today with actors Rima Kallingal and Jayaram as chief guests. Minister for Public Works and Tourism P. A. Mohammed Riyas will inaugurate the renovated complex of Calicut Press Club today. The distribution of smart white canes to visually challenged students will commence in Kozhikode district.

