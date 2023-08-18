August 18, 2023 09:20 am | Updated 09:20 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

Former ISRO chairman K. Radhakrishnan to inaugurate the 11th convocation of Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) today. ISRO chairman S. Somanath to attend. Forest Minister A. K. Saseendran to inaugurate Forest museum at Kulathupuzha today morning. The Congress- led United Democratic Front (UDF) is observing a hartal in Idukki today, demanding the amendment of the 1964 and 1993 Land Regulations, withdrawal of construction ban and resumption of title deed distribution. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the State-wide network of Onam fairs organised by Supplyco as a market intervention strategy to hold the prices of essential commodities. Food Minister G. R. Anil will preside over the function to be held at the Putharikandam maidan in Thiruvananthapuram today evening. A petition filed by the State government seeking to cancel the interim anticipatory bail granted to G. Lakshman, IG of Police , in a cheating case involving fake antiquities dealer Monson Mavunkal is likely to come up before the Kerala High Court today.

