August 16, 2023 09:33 am | Updated 09:33 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

Transport Minister Antony Raju, Labour Minister V. Sivankutty and Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal will hold talks with representatives of employees’ unions in the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation in a bid to resolve the crisis in the public utility. The unions had threatened to go on strike if the government failed to ensure timely disbursement of salary. Cases seeking payment of salary of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation employees in time will come up for hearing before the Kerala High Court today. Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty will convene a meeting today to review the power situation. With the monsoon weak, the State has been forced to reduce hydro generation and depend heavily on additional power purchases to meet the demand. The meeting is expected to take a decision on the purchase of electricity through the power exchange to tide over the crisis. The Kerala Women’s Commission will host the regional consultation meet of women’s commissions in southern States and Union territories in Thiruvananthapuram today. Representatives of government departments and NGOs from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Puducherry and Lakshadweep will attend the meet. LDF candidate Jaick C. Thomas will file nomination papers for the Puthupally by-election today at the Kottayam Collectorate. An appeal filed against a single judge’s dismissal of a writ petition seeking to set aside the declaration of Kerala State film awards is likely to come up before a Division Bench of the High Court today. A special meeting of the Kochi Corporation council today will discuss proposals to establish two plants that use Black Soldier Flies to process food waste, a project to handle sanitary waste and another one for biomining of legacy waste. Attack on police and excise officers in Kozhikode. Three persons remanded in judicial custody.

Track latest news from Kerala here

