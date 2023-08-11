August 11, 2023 09:36 am | Updated 09:36 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

The CPI(M) State Secretariat meeting today is expected to take a call on the LDF candidate for the Puthupally by-election. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to open Freedom Fest, a four-day event on free software and new technologies in Thiruvananthapuram today. Julian Gordon, Asia Pacific Vice President of Linux Foundation will deliver the keynote address on ‘Open source and Linux Foundation’. Prof. M. Naarasimha Moorthy of the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru will talk on “Machine learning in daily life’. A three-member bench of the Lok Ayukta will consider the petition against the alleged misuse of the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund at a sitting today. Earlier this month, the High Court had upheld the Lok Ayukta division bench’s order referring the case to the full bench. The petitioner had moved the Lok Ayukta challenging the decision of the previous LDF government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to release funds allegedly to ineligible persons. Human rights activist GROW Vasu who was remanded in judicial custody two weeks ago in connection with a protest against police to be produced before the Kunnamamangalam Judicial First Class Magistrate court today. A petition seeking action against Forest officials for their alleged lapses in rescuing a sloth bear from a well at Vellanad in Thiruvananthapuram is likely to come up before the High Court today.

