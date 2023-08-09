August 09, 2023 09:36 am | Updated 09:36 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

In the Kerala Assembly today: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will move a resolution urging the Central Government to rename the State as ‘Keralam’ in the Constitution and all official records. UDF to move an adjournment motion in the House to discuss the alleged murder attempt on Kuttanad MLA Thomas K. Thomas of the NCP from his party colleague. Discussion on the Abkari (Amendment) Bill 2023, Kerala Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and Sree Pandaravaka Lands (Vesting and Enfranchisement) Amendment Bill, 2022. The Bills will be referred to the Subject committtee. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the International Day of the World’s Indigenous People at a function in Thiruvananthapuram today. Various issues concerning the tribal communities are to be discussed at a national workshop to be held in Kochi today with the support of the National Museum of Natural History Regional Centre. Indigenous People’s Collective led by M. Geethanandan of the Adivasi Bhoo Adhikara Samrakshana Samithi and others to organise a meeting in solidarity with the people of Manipur. They will also hold a rights declaration meeting and rally in Kochi. The Kerala High Court is likely to consider a petition seeking to review the verdict dismissing a plea challenging the Lok Ayukta order referring to a larger bench a case of alleged nepotism and corruption in the previous LDF government’s decision to grant financial aid from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). The mortal remains of filmmaker Siddique will be interred at the Ernakulam Central Juma Masjid in Kochi at 6 p.m. with official honours. The body will be kept at Kadavantra indoor stadium from 9 a.m. for the public to pay homage. The Kozhikode Corporation Council is meeting today to discuss the extension and amendment of various projects under AMRUT.

