Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:
- International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram: 54 films including 13 in the competition category to be screened today.
- Senior officials from the Department of industries to interact with industrialists in Kalamassery in Kochi to discuss grievances and progress of programmes like industry facilitation in the second phase of a programme undertaken as part of Kerala Industrial Policy 2023.
- Professional events at Malabar River Festival shifted to Iruvazhinji river owing to low water level in Chalippuzha. Extreme slalom -pro event to be held at Pulloorampara.
- Congress to organise public events in Kozhikode against the Centre’s attempt to impose a Uniform Civil Code.
