August 05, 2023 09:09 am | Updated 09:10 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram: 54 films including 13 in the competition category to be screened today. Senior officials from the Department of industries to interact with industrialists in Kalamassery in Kochi to discuss grievances and progress of programmes like industry facilitation in the second phase of a programme undertaken as part of Kerala Industrial Policy 2023. Professional events at Malabar River Festival shifted to Iruvazhinji river owing to low water level in Chalippuzha. Extreme slalom -pro event to be held at Pulloorampara. Congress to organise public events in Kozhikode against the Centre’s attempt to impose a Uniform Civil Code.