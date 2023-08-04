HamberMenu
Top Kerala News developments today

Here is a list of top news developments to look out for from Kerala on August 4, 2023

August 04, 2023 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Top Developments
  • Kerala will need to implement radical changes in its fiscal policy to address the acute financial crisis and regain fiscal stability as the present scenario reveals that the state is heading towards a “fiscal collapse and debt trap,” according to ‘Kerala’s Economic Development: COVID-19 Pandemic, Economic Crisis and Public Policy,’ a collection of studies which will be released here on Saturday.
  • The Kerala State Electricity Board has been directed to prepare and submit fresh proposals to the Centre for implementing the smart meter project without placing undue financial burden on the public.
  • 15th edition of the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) to begin today in Thiruvananthapuram.
  • MVD personnel step up enforcement in schools, colleges in the wake of three students in Muvattupuzha, Angamaly losing their lives in the past 10 days in accidents involving youth on recklessly driven motorbikes.
  • Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman will inaugurate the ninth edition of the three-day Malabar River Festival, organised by the Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society and Kozhikode District Tourism Promotion Council, at Kodenchery.
  • Despite receiving reports from the Fire and Rescue Services Department about the illegal conversion of parking spaces for commercial purposes, the Kozhikode Corporation has not acted against most violators so far.
  • Farmers in Chakkittappara panchayat are seeking the appointment of more forest watchers in the wake of the increasing wild elephant menace to safeguard their farms.
