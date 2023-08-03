Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today
- The Kerala Administrative Tribunal is scheduled to consider a petition today alleging interference by the Higher Education Minister R. Bindu in the appointment of principals in Government arts and science colleges, in violation of UGC norms.
- KPCC leadership is meeting today to discuss strategy for the Puthupally by-election and preparations for the LS polls.
- The Kerala High Court is likely to hear a batch of petitions seeking the security and safety of doctors and other health workers in the wake of the recurrent attacks against them.
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate a two-day international conference on biomedical translational research organised by the Sri Chitra Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology in Thiruvananthapuram today.
- The Kozhikode cyber police have successfully narrowed down the suspects responsible for a banking aud utilising AI technology, reportedly operated from Gujarat.
- A Koczhikode-bound Qatar Airways flight from Doha was diverted to Thiruvananthapuram airport following bad weather conditions. The flight which landed at 3:10 a.m. departed for Kozhikode by 3:18 a.m.
- Accident at Muthalapozhy harbour: A boat with 16 persons on board capsized in choppy waters. Two rescued, rescue operation on.
