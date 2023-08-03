August 03, 2023 09:10 am | Updated 09:10 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

The Kerala Administrative Tribunal is scheduled to consider a petition today alleging interference by the Higher Education Minister R. Bindu in the appointment of principals in Government arts and science colleges, in violation of UGC norms. KPCC leadership is meeting today to discuss strategy for the Puthupally by-election and preparations for the LS polls. The Kerala High Court is likely to hear a batch of petitions seeking the security and safety of doctors and other health workers in the wake of the recurrent attacks against them. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate a two-day international conference on biomedical translational research organised by the Sri Chitra Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology in Thiruvananthapuram today. The Kozhikode cyber police have successfully narrowed down the suspects responsible for a banking aud utilising AI technology, reportedly operated from Gujarat. A Koczhikode-bound Qatar Airways flight from Doha was diverted to Thiruvananthapuram airport following bad weather conditions. The flight which landed at 3:10 a.m. departed for Kozhikode by 3:18 a.m. Accident at Muthalapozhy harbour: A boat with 16 persons on board capsized in choppy waters. Two rescued, rescue operation on.

