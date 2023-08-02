August 02, 2023 09:41 am | Updated 09:41 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

The Kerala High Court is likely to consider the anticipatory bail petitions filed by KPCC President K. Sudhakaran, IG G. Lakshman and former DIG S. Surendran in cheating cases involving fake antiquities dealer Monson Mavunkal. The court had earlier granted them interim bail in the cases. Food Safety officials will begin a two-day Statewide drive to identify unlicensed food outlets and take stern action against them. Revenue Minister K. Rajan to inaugurate the construction of a model building using 3D printing technology. The project is being undertaken by the Kerala State Nirmithi Kendra. Moozhikkulam Sala to observe Earth Overshoot Day at Changampuzha Park in Edapally. Individual green footprint to be calculated by students of the Cochin University of Science and Technology. Kochi Corporation to convene a conciliatory meeting to break the deadlock in the construction of a sewage treatment plant at Edakochi. The plant proposed under the AMRUT project could not be implemented following public protest.

