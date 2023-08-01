August 01, 2023 09:39 am | Updated 09:39 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

The Ernakulam rural police to parade the accused in the Aluva child murder case before the witnesses today. The police also likely to get 7-days custody of the accused. The Kerala State Wakf Board is meeting today in Kozhikode amid reports of chairman and CPI(M) leader T.K. Hamza deciding to quit ahead of the completion of his tenure following differences with Minister V. Abdurrahman. The meeting is being held as per the demands of non-Left members of the board, who claim the differences have hit its functioning. Left Democratic Front to hold a covered mouth protest in Kochi today to express solidarity with the victims of the violence in Manipur. Senior leaders, and Ministers to address a meeting after the protest march. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will launch the Statewide membership card of LEAP (Launch, Empower Accelerate, Prosper) Coworks and also open the renovated headquarters of the Kerala Startup Mission at the Technopark campus in Thiruvananthapuram today. LEAP Coworks is a pioneering initiative as part of the government’s mission to transform industry incubators into co-working spaces to provide further impetus to innovation and collaboration for a successful startup ecosystem. The mortal remains of senior Congress leader Vakkom Purushothaman will be kept at the District Congress Committee office, Thiruvananthapuram and later at the KPCC office for party workers to pay homage before being taken in a funeral procession to his native place at Attingal today. Aakri mobile application for collection of biomedical waste in the Kozhikode corporation is being launched today.

