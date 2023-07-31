July 31, 2023 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today.

A petition seeking to reconstruct the residential houses of tribals in three panchayats in Nilambur which were washed away in the 2018-2019 floods and also provide land to the tribals under the Kerala Restoration of Tribal Land Act to come up before the Kerala High Court today. The police will seek custody of Asfaq, the accused in the brutal murder of a five-year-old at Aluva, in the POCSO court, Ernakulam today. A four-member gang from Malappuram district has been remanded in judicial custody for their involvement in an ivory smuggling case, with police seizing a pair of ivory carvings worth ₹2.50 crore from them in Kozhikode city. Congress workers in Kozhikode district to take out a march to various police stations on Monday to protest the “fabricated” cases against the KPCC president K. Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan. 52-day trawling ban in Kerala ends tonight. More than 3500 mechanised boats prepare to put out sea.

Read more news from Kerala here.

