Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today.
- A petition seeking to reconstruct the residential houses of tribals in three panchayats in Nilambur which were washed away in the 2018-2019 floods and also provide land to the tribals under the Kerala Restoration of Tribal Land Act to come up before the Kerala High Court today.
- The police will seek custody of Asfaq, the accused in the brutal murder of a five-year-old at Aluva, in the POCSO court, Ernakulam today.
- A four-member gang from Malappuram district has been remanded in judicial custody for their involvement in an ivory smuggling case, with police seizing a pair of ivory carvings worth ₹2.50 crore from them in Kozhikode city.
- Congress workers in Kozhikode district to take out a march to various police stations on Monday to protest the “fabricated” cases against the KPCC president K. Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan.
- 52-day trawling ban in Kerala ends tonight. More than 3500 mechanised boats prepare to put out sea.
