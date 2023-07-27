July 27, 2023 08:57 am | Updated 08:58 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

A petition filed by former Finance Minister Thomas Isaac challenging the case registered by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the floating of Masala bonds by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) during the previous LDF government’s tenure, is likely to come up before the Kerala High Court today. LDF convener E.P. Jayarajan to open protest meeting against Manipur violence in Kozhikode today. Kozhikode Corporation council meeting today to approve the annual financial statement for 2022-23 and detailed project report of second phase of solid waste management.

