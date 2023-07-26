July 26, 2023 09:24 am | Updated 09:24 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

Seminar against the proposed Uniform Civil Code organised by the Muslim Coordination Committee, a conglomeration of Muslim organisations in Kerala, in Kozhikode today. T.N. Minister Ma. Subramanian to open the event. The CPI(M) is participating in the seminar. A case relating to the dispute between the Travancore Devaswom Board and KELTRON over the bill for computerisation of major temples is likely to come up before the Kerala High Court today. St. Teresa’s College, Ernakulam, to hold a rally raising the demand to “Stop Violence Against Women.” The event is organised to highlight the urgent need to address violence against women, promote gender equality and ensure the safety and dignity of all women. Nearly 2000 students and faculty members will line up for the march from the college to the High Court Junction and back. Police arrest a man on charges of forging documents, using fake seal and signature of Kozhikode corporation officials, and impersonating as a civic body official to demand bribe from citizens. Heavy rain continues to lash Kozhikode district, affecting normal life.

