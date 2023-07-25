July 25, 2023 09:02 am | Updated 09:03 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

A writ petition by Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan seeking an inquiry into the allegation of corruption in the AI camera project implementation is likely to come up before the Kerala High Court today. IMD has issued an alert for nine districts warning of isolated heavy rains. The heavy rain that had been lashing North Kerala for the past few days is likely to weaken by tomorrow. Minister for Local Self Government M.B. Rajesh will commission South India’s first tunnel gas crematorium constructed at the cost of ₹4.25 crore at Ulliyeri in Kozhikode today. Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh to open Biblio Home, a career guidance session for students from Class 8 to Class 12 in Kozhikode today.

Read more news from Kerala here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT