July 25, 2023 09:02 am | Updated 09:03 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

A writ petition by Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan seeking an inquiry into the allegation of corruption in the AI camera project implementation is likely to come up before the Kerala High Court today. IMD has issued an alert for nine districts warning of isolated heavy rains. The heavy rain that had been lashing North Kerala for the past few days is likely to weaken by tomorrow. Minister for Local Self Government M.B. Rajesh will commission South India’s first tunnel gas crematorium constructed at the cost of ₹4.25 crore at Ulliyeri in Kozhikode today. Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh to open Biblio Home, a career guidance session for students from Class 8 to Class 12 in Kozhikode today.

