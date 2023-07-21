Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today
- Minister for Culture and Cinema Saji Cherian to announce Kerala State film awards today evening in Thiruvananthapuram.
- A petition alleging irregularities in the appointment and postings of the officers and staff of the Travancore Devaswom Board to come up before the Kerala High Court today.
- Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu to inaugurate a discussion on the implementation of four-year degree courses at the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady.
- The Kozhikode Corporation council meeting this afternoon is expected to be stormy due to the contentious issue of the Uniform Civil Code. The BJP had obtained a court order against the presentation of the motion, but the Corporation managed to swiftly get an injunction on the order.
