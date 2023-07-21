July 21, 2023 08:56 am | Updated 08:57 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

Minister for Culture and Cinema Saji Cherian to announce Kerala State film awards today evening in Thiruvananthapuram. A petition alleging irregularities in the appointment and postings of the officers and staff of the Travancore Devaswom Board to come up before the Kerala High Court today. Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu to inaugurate a discussion on the implementation of four-year degree courses at the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady. The Kozhikode Corporation council meeting this afternoon is expected to be stormy due to the contentious issue of the Uniform Civil Code. The BJP had obtained a court order against the presentation of the motion, but the Corporation managed to swiftly get an injunction on the order.

