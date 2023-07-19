July 19, 2023 08:52 am | Updated 08:53 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

The mortal remains of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy who passed away yesterday are being taken to his hometown in Kottayam. People are lining the roadsides along the route of the funeral cortege from Thiruvananthapuram to offer tributes to the departed leader. The body will be kept at the Thirunakkara maidan in Kottayam and later at his residence in Puthupally before being interred tomorrow. DYFI worker hacked to death at Kayankulam by assailants who arrived on two wheelers. The Kerala Government is required to file affidavit in the High Court today on the action taken to recover the excess land illegally held by PV Anwar MLA and his family. A suo motu contempt of court initiated against the police for not providing adequate police protection to a bus owner against CITU workers in Kottayam will come up before the High Court today. A Kochi priest Immanuel Lopez to be declared a Servant of God by the Catholic church today.

Read more news from Kerala here.