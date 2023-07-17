July 17, 2023 09:06 am | Updated 09:06 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

A team of Central Government officials led by Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan will visit the Muthalapozhy harbour and breakwater in Thiruvananthapuram on July 17 to assess the reasons for the recurrent accidents involving fishing vessels. The State Government is also making moves to address the issue with a ministerial sub committee scheduled to meet today. Tens of thousands throng temples, ghats and beaches to offer Karkidaka vavu bali.

Read more news from Kerala here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT