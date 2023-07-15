Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today
- CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury to inaugurate seminar hosted by the party against the Uniform Civil Code in Kozhikode today evening.
- Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty will inaugurate the closing ceremony of the All India NCC Inter Directorate Shooting Championship and distribute the prizes at a function to be held in Thiruvananthapuram today. Transport Minister Antony Raju will preside over the function.
- Industries minister P. Rajeeve to announce the results of an Industry Innovation challenge launched by the department.
- Fourth day of Calicut University Arts Festival.
- Voting to elect Municipal chief in Thrikkakara today as political fronts are kept guessing about the stand to be taken by the rebels.
