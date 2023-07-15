July 15, 2023 09:53 am | Updated 09:54 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury to inaugurate seminar hosted by the party against the Uniform Civil Code in Kozhikode today evening. Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty will inaugurate the closing ceremony of the All India NCC Inter Directorate Shooting Championship and distribute the prizes at a function to be held in Thiruvananthapuram today. Transport Minister Antony Raju will preside over the function. Industries minister P. Rajeeve to announce the results of an Industry Innovation challenge launched by the department. Fourth day of Calicut University Arts Festival. Voting to elect Municipal chief in Thrikkakara today as political fronts are kept guessing about the stand to be taken by the rebels.

