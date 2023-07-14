July 14, 2023 09:29 am | Updated 09:30 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

Suo motu case initiated in the wake of the reported inhuman killing of dogs in the State to come up before the Kerala High Court today. Calicut University Arts festival: Stage events begin today. Wifi 23, the first Corporate Social Responsibility conclave in the State, organised by the Wayanad district administration for the comprehensive development of the district under the Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP) of the NITI Aayog, will be held at the Taj Wayanad Resort Auditorium at Pandhinharethara today. Two suspects from Nadapuram have been remanded in judicial custody in connection with the assault on a doctor in Kozhikode. A man and his daughter died and his wife and son are battling for life in a hospital after the family consumed poison in a suspected suicide pact at Peringamala near Thiruvananthapuram today morning. Police suspect that the family was driven to the extreme step by financial liabilities.

