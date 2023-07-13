July 13, 2023 09:10 am | Updated 09:10 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court in Kochi will pronounce the sentence to be awarded to the six accused found guilty in the attack on T.J. Joseph, former professor, Newman’s College, Thodupuzha in which his right hand was chopped off. A petition seeking to give the additional charge of the Kavaratti District and Sessions Court to the Ernakulam District and Sessions Court, instead of the Kozhikode Sessions Court is likely to come up before the Kerala High Court today. The UN World Food Programme in association with the Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, is organising a workshop on distribution of fortified rice under the PDS in Thiruvananthapuram today. Second day of Inter-Zone Youth Festival at the University of Calicut.

