July 12, 2023 09:21 am | Updated 09:22 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

The NIA Special Court in Kochi is expected to pronounce its judgement today in the case involving the attack on Prof. T.J. Joseph, the former Head of the Malayalam Department in Thodupuzha’s Newman College, Thodupuzha in which his hand was chopped off. Eleven persons including PFI leader M.K. Nazar stood trial in the second phase of the trial held by the court. Ten accused were awarded jail terms by the court in 2015. A petition challenging the Lokayukta’s order referring to a larger bench a complaint alleging illegal grant of aid from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) during the previous Left Democratic Front (LDF) regime to come up before the Kerala High Court today. The Kerala High Court is likely to consider a plea by M. Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, seeking interim bail for medical treatment. Mr. Sivasankar is a remand prisoner in the Life Mission bribery case registered by the Enforcement Directorate.

