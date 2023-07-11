July 11, 2023 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

One man died and 25 persons were injured after a speeding bus collided with a truck and overturned at Thottada in Kannur early morning today. INL (Indian National League) leader and Minister for Ports Ahamed Devarkovil to inaugurate a symposium against the proposed implementation of the Uniform Civil Code at Kozhikode today. CPI leader Benoy Viswom, MP is scheduled to participate in the event. The Kerala High Court is likely to consider a petition by K.P.M. Musthapha, a defeated LDF candidate challenging the election of UDF candidate Najeeb Kanthapuram from the Perinthalmanna constituency. The Railways will conduct a detailed investigation into the incident in which the Vande Bharat Express from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram developed a technical snag on Monday evening and had to be halted four times. The train left Thiruvananthapuram late by one hour on Tuesday morning also. K.K. Harshina is to stage a fast outside the Kozhikode collectorate today seeking damages for an alleged botched C-Section surgery performed on her at the Government Medical College Hospital Kozhikode. Her indefinite satyagraha outside the medical college hospital has crossed 50 days now.

