July 10, 2023 08:59 am | Updated 08:59 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

Petition by M. Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, seeking interim bail for three months for medical treatment, in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered money laundering case to come up before the Kerala High Court today. The coordination committee of the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) is meeting today in Thiruvananthapuram to chalk out the campaign against the proposed Uniform Civil Code. Filmmaker Maniratnam and historian Manu S. Pillai will attend an event to mark writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair’s 90th birthday celebrations in Kozhikode today. One person was killed and three were reported missing as a fishing vessel capsized near the Muthalapozhy harbour in Thiruvananthapuram today morning.

