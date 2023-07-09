July 09, 2023 09:54 am | Updated 09:54 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

The political affairs committee of the Indian Union Muslim League is meeting today to decide whether to accept the CPI(M)‘s invitation to participate in the seminar against the UCC. Senior leaders in the IUML are speaking in different voices on joining hands with the CPI(M) in the campaign against the UCC. With the revival of the monsoon, Kerala received a cumulative 302 mm rain in the first week of July against an average of 151 mm. The present synoptic conditions favour moderate rainfall for the next two weeks and an intense spell by the last week of July. Former Kerala University Vice-Chancellor B. Ekbal to deliver a lecture in memory of the late public health activist from Bangladesh, Zafrullah Chowdhury, in Kozhikode today. The event is organised by the Kerala Sasthra Sahitya Parishad. Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan to attend various events in Kozhikode today.

