Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today
- Suo motu case initiated in the wake of the Brahmapuram fire to come up before the Kerala High Court today.
- AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal will inaugurate a hunger strike by M.K. Raghavan, MP at Kozhikode demanding the restoration of peace in Manipur.
- Monsoon rains likely to abate from today. IMD issues yellow alert for five districts.
- Renowned artist K.M. Vasudevan Namboothiri, affectionately known as Artist Namboothiri, has left an indelible void in Kerala’s vibrant painting and sculpture history following his passing at Kottakkal early Friday.
- Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to open Dipuraj memorial reception centre at West Hill Barracks in Kozhikode.
- Four-member family from Kozhikode found dead in a rented house in Malappuram.
