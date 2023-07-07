July 07, 2023 09:09 am | Updated 09:09 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

Suo motu case initiated in the wake of the Brahmapuram fire to come up before the Kerala High Court today. AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal will inaugurate a hunger strike by M.K. Raghavan, MP at Kozhikode demanding the restoration of peace in Manipur. Monsoon rains likely to abate from today. IMD issues yellow alert for five districts. Renowned artist K.M. Vasudevan Namboothiri, affectionately known as Artist Namboothiri, has left an indelible void in Kerala’s vibrant painting and sculpture history following his passing at Kottakkal early Friday. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to open Dipuraj memorial reception centre at West Hill Barracks in Kozhikode. Four-member family from Kozhikode found dead in a rented house in Malappuram.

