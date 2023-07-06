July 06, 2023 09:03 am | Updated 09:04 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

The heavy rains that had lashed Kerala for the last three days abated slightly in parts of south and central Kerala since last night. Revenue squads continue to shift families from flooded areas. However, the rain continues in North Kerala, flooding low-lying areas. An orange alert has been issued for six districts mostly in the northern districts, warning of heavy to very heavy rains today. Rescue teams are yet to trace two persons who went missing in different rivers in Kozhikode on Tuesday and Wednesday. Search is still on for two others in the Kuthirappuzha river in Malappuram. Revenue squads shift 20 families, including tribespeople, to relief camps following heavy rains and flash flood threats in Kozhikode district. Residents in coastal areas will also be relocated following damage to sea walls in several locations. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the state conference of the All Kerala Government Ayurveda College teachers Association in Thiruvananthapuram today. Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian will inaugurate the Engineers Day celebrations organised by the Harbour Engineering department in Thiruvananthapuram today. A petition filed by KPCC President K. Sudhakaran seeking to quash a conspiracy case registered against him in connection with the alleged firing of CPI(M) leader E.P. Jayarran inside a moving train in Andhra Pradesh in 1995 is scheduled to come up before the Kerala High Court today. Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan will inaugurate a day-and-night protest seeking government takeover of over 230 acres of land under the custody of Aditya Birla Group at Mavoor in Kozhikode where the Grasim Industries functioned earlier. The agitation is spearheaded by the RMPI-UDF led local grama panchayat.

