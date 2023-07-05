July 05, 2023 08:58 am | Updated 08:58 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

KPCC is meeting today in Thiruvananthapuram to discuss the political strategy for Congress to oppose the Uniform Civil Code. The Kerala High Court will consider the anticipatory bail petition by KPCC president K. Sudhakaran in a cheating case involving fake antiquities dealer Monson Mavunkal. The court had earlier granted him two weeks interim bail in the case. Plus One classes begin today in Kerala except in districts where a holiday has been declared for educational institutions due to the heavy rains. About 3.5 lakh students have gained admission to Plus 1 courses. Supplementary allotment to vacant seats will be held from July 8 to 12. General Education Minister V. Sivankutty to visit the Manacaud Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Thiruvananthapuram and interact with students and teachers. Heavy rain lashes triggered by cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal lashes Kerala for the third consecutive day. An orange alert has been issued for 12 districts on Wednesday warning of heavy to very heavy rains, putting the disaster management authorities on their toes. The Cabinet meeting today will assess disaster preparedness at the district level. The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council is organising a meeting in Kochi today to express solidarity with the people of Manipur and to remember Jesuit priest Fr Stan Swamy.

