July 03, 2023 08:55 am | Updated 08:55 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways to virtually inaugurate IIM Kozhikode’s first intensive week-long programme on ‘Infrastructure Financing’. A petition challenging the government order declining sanction to prosecute INTUC leader R. Chandrasekharan and former managing director of Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation K.A. Ratheesh in the case relating to corruption in buying inferior quality raw cashew nuts from abroad is likely to come up before the High Court today. Chairperson of the Thrikkakara municipality in Ernakulam Ajitha Thankappan to put in her papers today. It may prove too late as the LDF has managed to woo the independent councillors backing the UDF to switch sides and stake claims to power. Rosalind George, Vice Chancellor in Charge of KUFOS, is to step down on Tuesday as the State government has not extended her service. The Governor, who is the Chancellor, of the University, will have to appoint a senior Professor of the university, as the VC in Charge.



