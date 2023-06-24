June 24, 2023 09:41 am | Updated 09:41 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

Congress to observe a State-wide “Black Day” in protest against KPCC president K. Sudhakaran, MP’s arrest on the charge of engaging in dubious financial transactions with child abuse case convict and alleged fake antiquities dealer Monson Mavunkal. The Crime Branch had accorded interim anticipatory bail to Mr. Sudhakaran late Friday in adherence to a High Court order. The day-long protest will conclude with Congress workers mustering in strength across 140 Assembly constituencies in the evening to hold torchlight marches. Congress workers have scheduled a march to the government secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram in protest against Mr. Sudhakaran’s arrest. The police have barricaded the Secretariat gates and deployed constables in riot gear in strength to prevent possible street violence. Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan will address a press conference in Ernakulam. The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) meets in Kochi amid accusations of increasing substance abuse and unprofessional conduct by young artists in the local film industry. Kerala to observe a “dry day” to prevent vector diseases by denying mosquitoes stagnant water to breed. Local bodies, resident associations, public health workers and voluntary organisations spearhead the special drive. Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu to deliver the inaugural address at a seminar on ‘Communalisation of Education’ at EMS Town Hall in Ernakulam.

