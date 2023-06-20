June 20, 2023 09:04 am | Updated 09:04 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

One dead, three injured in explosion at Kanjikode steel factory in Palakkad early morning today. A rescue operation has been launched. A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court headed by Chief Justice S.V. Bhatti to consider a petition moved by Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala seeking an inquiry into the allegations in the deal for supply of AI cameras for traffic surveillance. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to release navigation charts prepared by Indian naval hydrographic vessels at a function to be held in Kochi today. He is also likely to interact with the media late night. Monson Mavunkal, fake antiquities dealer convicted by a POCSO court the other day, has moved an application in the Sessions Court to drop the rape case against him on the ground that the offence, victim and the case are the same as the one in which he was sentenced for life. Vidya, an old student of Maharaja’s who is accused of forging a fake experience certificate to secure a job as guest lecturer in various colleges, has moved the High Court with an anticipatory bail plea. State-wide strike by Kerala Students Union alleging violation of rules in the admission of leaders affiliated to the Students Federation of India in universities and colleges. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan returned to Kerala today morning after a 12-day tour of the U.S. and Cuba. The first meeting of the reconstituted Syndicate of the University of Calicut to be held today, is likely to discuss a recent Supreme Court order that upheld a High Court Division Bench order finding fault with the reservation norms in appointment to the posts of assistant professors in teaching departments.

