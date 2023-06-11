June 11, 2023 09:03 am | Updated 09:03 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is scheduled to address a public meeting of the expatriate Malayali community at Times Square, New York today. The new curriculum framework that has been mooted for UG programmes envisages several fundamental changes in the existing curriculum with the introduction of four-year degree courses. Variable lengths and durations for programmes, provision for students to return after “breaks”, and summer fast-track semester courses that will be open for students of other colleges are some of the salient features. While students will be awarded an Honors degree on achieving 177 credits in four years, there will also be a provision to exit after three years with a UG degree by securing 133 credits. Oil India Limited has sought shore-based facilities at Kollam port for its oil and natural gas exploration project in Kollam Sea. The firm has plans to begin the exploration by April next. Union minister Parshotam Rupala to lay foundation stone for the improvement of Thoppumpady Fisheries Harbour. Researchers of NIT-C develop technology to extract microplastic from water. The innovation has been published in American research journal. Demand for a new head of the archdiocese of Ernakulam Angamaly gets louder as more groups join the campaign. The Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT) has been appointed as the nodal agency for green hydrogen projects in the State. The State had announced plans to develop hydrogen hubs in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.

Read more news from Kerala here.