June 09, 2023 08:59 am | Updated 08:59 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

Union Minister for Fisheries Parshottam Rupala to interact with fishers in Kozhikode as part of the Sagar Parikrama Yatra and review the implementation of various central schemes. Trawling ban comes into effect today midnight. A round-table meeting on Kerala’s energy transition will be held in Thiruvananthapuram today under the auspices of the Sustainable Energy Asset Management (SEAM) group. CPI(M) state secretariat meeting to be held today in the backdrop of the allegations against SFI leaders. A and I groups in the state Congress to likely meet today to chalk out protest against the block level reorganisation of the party. High Court likely to hear a petition by the Kerala Private Hospitals Association against attacks on doctors. The court had earlier directed the State government to consider giving security cover to hospitals.

Read more news from Kerala here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT