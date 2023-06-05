June 05, 2023 09:48 am | Updated 09:48 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

Programmes and events to mark World Environment Day will be held across the State today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the State-level meeting at Model High School, Thiruvananthapuram. Forest department to begin distribution of more than 20 lakh saplings. Minister For Forest and Wildlife A.K. Saaseendran will inaugurate the World Environment Day programme in Kozhikode. The newly installed AI-enabled traffic enforcement system will start functioning today. Notices will be issued to traffic violators across the State. Congress workers to stage protest in front of AI cameras across the State alleging corruption in procurement of equipment for the project. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will officially launch the KFon project to provide free internet connection for BPL families at function in Thiruvananthapuram today evening. Public interest litigation against the regularisation of the service of temporary/contract employees in various government departments to come up before the Kerala High Court today. Beypore Coast Guard recovers the bodies of two students who went missing in the sea from Kozhikode beach on Sunday. Actor Kollam Sudhi dies in car accident at Kaipamangalam, Thrissur.

