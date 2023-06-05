Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today
- Programmes and events to mark World Environment Day will be held across the State today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the State-level meeting at Model High School, Thiruvananthapuram. Forest department to begin distribution of more than 20 lakh saplings.
- Minister For Forest and Wildlife A.K. Saaseendran will inaugurate the World Environment Day programme in Kozhikode.
- The newly installed AI-enabled traffic enforcement system will start functioning today. Notices will be issued to traffic violators across the State.
- Congress workers to stage protest in front of AI cameras across the State alleging corruption in procurement of equipment for the project.
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will officially launch the KFon project to provide free internet connection for BPL families at function in Thiruvananthapuram today evening.
- Public interest litigation against the regularisation of the service of temporary/contract employees in various government departments to come up before the Kerala High Court today.
- Beypore Coast Guard recovers the bodies of two students who went missing in the sea from Kozhikode beach on Sunday.
- Actor Kollam Sudhi dies in car accident at Kaipamangalam, Thrissur.
