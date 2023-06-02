June 02, 2023 09:37 am | Updated 09:37 am IST

The State police investigation into the arson on board a shunted railway coach in Kannur gathers pace, with investigators reportedly poised to make arrests. Given the onset of the South West monsoon, Kerala High Court will consider a petition seeking urgent and sustainable measures by civic authorities to mitigate flooding in Kochi. A suspected violation of labour rules in a tile factory at Perambra triggers protests and clashes in rural Kozhikode, with trader’s organisations calling dawn to dusk hartal in Perambra.

