- The State police investigation into the arson on board a shunted railway coach in Kannur gathers pace, with investigators reportedly poised to make arrests.
- Given the onset of the South West monsoon, Kerala High Court will consider a petition seeking urgent and sustainable measures by civic authorities to mitigate flooding in Kochi.
- A suspected violation of labour rules in a tile factory at Perambra triggers protests and clashes in rural Kozhikode, with trader’s organisations calling dawn to dusk hartal in Perambra.
