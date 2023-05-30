May 30, 2023 09:05 am | Updated 09:05 am IST

Chief Minister to chair a Kerala State Disaster Management Authority meeting in Thiruvananthapuram to review monsoon preparedness, even as the State braces for the onset of an above-normal monsoon season in early June. Kerala High Court to consider a case seeking inclusion of prevention-oriented programmes on sexual abuse in schools curriculum in the State. UDF high-power committee meeting in Ernakulam. Minister for Local Self-Government M.B. Rajesh is to inaugurate a taluk-level grievance redressal adalat at Mananthavady in connection with the second anniversary of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

Read more news from Kerala here.

