Top Kerala news developments today

May 23, 2023 09:21 am | Updated 09:21 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on May 23, Tuesday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today Narcotics Control Bureau to oppose the plea of the accused Iranian national in the drugs seizure case that the Additional Sessions Court, Ernakulam, has no jurisdiction to try the case. Major fire at Kinfra park in Thiruvananthapuram in the wee hours on May 23. One fireman reportedly dead in wall collapse at site. Godown of Medical Services Corporation gutted- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate 97 new school buildings at a function to be held at GHSS Muzhapilangad in Kannur on May 23. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to address a public meeting as part of the State conference of the pro-left body of traders and merchants, Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Samithi, in Kozhikode on May 23. Students seeking admissions to Plus Two courses from Malabar districts are expected to face seat shortage this year too, Malabar Education Movement, an NGO which has collected data about the scenario, is holding a press meet in Kozhikode May 23. The body of a migrant worker who died the other day remains in a freezer here owing to bureaucratic hurdles. The victim didn’t have any personal identification documents and efforts to get the body shifted to his village in Odisha based on authentication issued by the Odisha government have yet to bear fruit owing to alleged apathy on the part of labour department officials. Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal will attend various programmes in Wayanad district. Choornikkara panchayat, which has the highest number of active dengue cases in Ernakulam, imposes penalty of ₹10,000 each on six families for not removing the breeding sources. Indoor plants grown in containers remain a major source for breeding mosquitoes as the district reported a spike in number of dengue cases, according to the Health Department. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to open the renovated Kovoor Community Hall of Kozhikode Corporation even as opposition parties have raised concern about naming it after Communist leader P. Krishna Pillai. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.