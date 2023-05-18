Top Kerala News developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on May 18, Thursday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil will launch the distribution of ragi powder through the public distribution system. The processed ragi will be distributed through 948 ration outlets in the tribal areas of Idukki, Palakkad and Wayanad and one outlet in each panchayat elsewhere for priority card holders as part of the Diversification of Food Basket scheme. Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate the Responsible Tourism (RT) Mission's initiative, Kerala Souvenir Network, aimed at creating a chain of souvenir-making units across the state, in Thiruvananthapuram today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will virtually inaugurate various initiatives launched by the IT Mission in Kerala. The function will be held in Thiruvananthapuram today evening. Minister for Local Administration M.B. Rajesh will inaugurate 2,000 ponds constructed as part of drought mitigation measures in the State. Read more news from Kerala here.

