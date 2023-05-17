Top Kerala News developments today

May 17, 2023 09:35 am | Updated 09:35 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on May 17, Wednesday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the valedictory of the silver jubilee celebrations of the Kudumbasree Mission in Thiruvananthapuram today. KEAM 2023 entrance examination for admissions to engineering and pharmacy courses in Kerala will be held today. Over 1.23 lakh students are expected to appear for the examination from 336 centres in Kerala, New Delhi, Mumbai and Dubai. A national-level training centre for NCC cadets will come up at Kallara in the Thiruvananthapuram district. Higher Education Minister R. Bindu will inaugurate the construction work of the new facility today. The Kerala Cabinet is expected to take a decision today on the ordinance amending the Kerala Healthcare Service Persons and Healthcare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2012 to deter violence against doctors and hospitals. Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal will launch the revamped website of the Kerala Real Estate Regulatory Authority in Thiruvananthapuram today. Minister for Local Self Government M.B. Rajesh will inaugurate 'Kerala Urban Dialogues', a series of sessions to generate ideas for the framing of an urban policy for the State at a function in Thiruvananthapuram today. Industries Minister P Rajeeve will inaugurate the industrial workshop building constructed as part of the Vizhinjam port in Thiruvananthapuram today. Read more news from Kerala here.

