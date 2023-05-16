Top Kerala News developments today

May 16, 2023 09:01 am | Updated 09:01 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on May 16, Tuesday

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate four new stadia in Malappuram district at a function to be held at Tanur today. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is to inaugurate a Charitable Hospital and Dialysis centre at Kadampuzha in Malappuram today. Mahila Congress workers begin 12 hours fast before the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram demanding stern action against attacks on health workers and hospitals in the wake of the death of house surgeon Vandana Das who was stabbed by a patient at the Kottarakara taluk hospital last week. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate the "Saadaram MT" program at Thunchanparamba, celebrating the 90th birthday of MT Vasudevan Nair.

