Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today
- The Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission will hold the fourth and final public hearing on electricity tariff revision proposals in Thiruvananthapuram today.
- Minister for Labour Shivankutty to inaugurate Navashakthi, a programme to transform the way headload workers operate in the State, provide them with new skill sets and bring about a new culture among them.
- Police to seek custody of Sandeep, the accused in the murder of a house surgeon Vandana Das at the Kottarakara taluk hospital. He will be produced in court today.
- Man stabbed by co-passenger inside train at Shoranur. Assailant arrested by Railway protection Force.
