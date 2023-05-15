May 15, 2023 08:59 am | Updated 08:59 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

The Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission will hold the fourth and final public hearing on electricity tariff revision proposals in Thiruvananthapuram today. Minister for Labour Shivankutty to inaugurate Navashakthi, a programme to transform the way headload workers operate in the State, provide them with new skill sets and bring about a new culture among them. Police to seek custody of Sandeep, the accused in the murder of a house surgeon Vandana Das at the Kottarakara taluk hospital. He will be produced in court today. Man stabbed by co-passenger inside train at Shoranur. Assailant arrested by Railway protection Force.

