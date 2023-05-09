Top Kerala News developments today

May 09, 2023 09:04 am | Updated 09:04 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on May 9, Tuesday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today Tanur boat tragedy. NDRF to wind up search operations today. Two-day leadership meeting of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) begins at Sulthan Bathery today. A bail petition by Praveen Rana, the alleged mastermind of a multi-crore investment fraud, to come up before the Kerala High Court today. Agriculture Minister P. Prasad will attend various programmes in Wayanad today.

