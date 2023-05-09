May 09, 2023 09:04 am | Updated 09:04 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

Tanur boat tragedy. NDRF to wind up search operations today. Two-day leadership meeting of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) begins at Sulthan Bathery today. A bail petition by Praveen Rana, the alleged mastermind of a multi-crore investment fraud, to come up before the Kerala High Court today. Agriculture Minister P. Prasad will attend various programmes in Wayanad today.

