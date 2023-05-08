Top Kerala News developments today

May 08, 2023 08:59 am | Updated 09:00 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on May 8, Monday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today. Tanur boat accident: Search operations by NDRF and Navy began early morning today, amid fears that the death toll of 22 may go up. Postmortem procedures also began. The bodies will be released to the families in a couple of hours. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan will visit the site of the tragedy and the victims’ families today. BMS union in KSRTC begins strike demanding timely payment of salary for employees. Long-distance services likely to be hit. The man arrested by Ernakulam rural police on the charge of murdering his woman co-worker had plotted the crime and even did a recce of the spot deep inside the forest where it was committed. Police are set to seek his custody and reenact the crime by taking him along the route he had taken with the victim. Read more news from Kerala here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Kerala

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.