Top Kerala News developments today

May 01, 2023 09:10 am | Updated 09:10 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on May 1, Monday

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will launch a mobile app for Medisep, the health insurance scheme for State government employees and teachers, at a function to be held in Thiruvananthapuram today. Rallies and sports events to mark May Day across the State.

