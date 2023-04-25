Top Kerala News developments today

April 25, 2023 09:04 am | Updated 09:04 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on April 25, Tuesday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to arrive in Thiruvananthapuram by 10 a.m. He is scheduled to flag off the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod Vande Bharat express train and later inaugurate the Kochi water metro and the electrification of the Dindigul- Palani- Palakkad railway section. He will also lay the foundation stone of the Digital Science Park, Thiruvananthapuram and various railway projects including the redevelopment of the Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Varkala- Sivagiri railway stations. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to inspect the amenities at Nemom and Kochuveli satellite railway stations in Thiruvananthapuram. Kerala Law Minister P. Rajeeve and others will take a ride in the Water Metro boat on its inaugural run in Kochi. Taga Masayuki, Consul General of Japan, Chennai Consulate, will address a function organised by the Kozhikode chamber of commerce today.

